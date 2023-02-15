Community Thread is accepting nominations for the 2023 Community Involvement Awards. The Community Involvement Awards, now in their 48th year, honor the work of exceptional volunteers in the community.
“Volunteers make a difference in the lives of people and organizations in need,” said Leanna Miller, Volunteer Manager at Community Thread. “These awards shine a spotlight on volunteerism and honor the great work volunteers do throughout Washington County.”
These awards recognize volunteers in six categories: Youth, Group/Family, Exemplary Employer, Outstanding, Lifetime, and Legacy. Nominees must be residents of or organizations in Washington County which meet the criteria for each award. Visit the online registration link at Communitythreadmn.org to complete a nomination form. Nominations are due by March 9, 2023.
For 55 years, Community Thread has connected people, neighborhoods and lives to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to maximize resources and engage volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in the local community. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more, visit Community Thread’s website, or call 651-439-7434.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.