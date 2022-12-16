The Zephyr presents a community carol sing-a-long on Dec. 16 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Santa will be at the event to take photos and hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Sara’s Tipsy Pies. All are welcome to join in on this free event. Donations will be accepted.

phyr Theatre first announced its financial and organizational issues we have been inundated with messages of support that have helped us rediscover our purpose in the community as well as find a new found passion to move forward. 

Load comments