The Zephyr presents a community carol sing-a-long on Dec. 16 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Santa will be at the event to take photos and hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Sara’s Tipsy Pies. All are welcome to join in on this free event. Donations will be accepted.
phyr Theatre first announced its financial and organizational issues we have been inundated with messages of support that have helped us rediscover our purpose in the community as well as find a new found passion to move forward.
The Zephyr Theatre believes in the power of arts to impact the lives of both actors and audience, profoundly and for the better. Our goal is to foster a vibrant theater where everyone belongs. Together, we are healing. Theatre heals the sick and the hurt, the betrayed and the broken. It always has. Theatre heals every day, offering those who have nothing a place to belong and thrive.
Stories have been shared such as this one from a Zephyr Supporter that claims our stage is her “second home,” and the community she’s found within The Zephyr Theater’s programming, a second family. “In theatre, there’s a place where everyone belongs. If they don’t, The Zephyr will physically create that space for them,” she said. “The Zephyr’s stage has always been a place for me to dream big and think about the impossible, taking risks that our society doesn’t want to. Theatre is a place to be someone you never thought you could, and there’s something freeing about it that I want everyone to experience in and out of the craft.” Little else but theatre could claim to be truly diverse, where individuals of all walks of life come together to tell the same story. Little else could truly transport individuals, onstage and off, from their imperfect lives to a better one.
The arts alone could bring people together again after months of government-mandated isolation. Regardless, many individuals were socially secluded before it was obligatory, but the allure of theatre has always been enough to draw them out and give them the gift of belonging. This is why we felt it necessary to offer the St. Croix Valley an opportunity to come together and celebrate a Community Gathering filled with Holiday cheer.
It is a necessity to offer as many people as possible the chance to experience what it feels to be wanted, to be supported, to be part of something bigger than themselves; it is a necessity to have The Zephyr Theatre in this community - but we need your support to help us move forward!
