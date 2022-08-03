01

Choro Borealis is all about the Brazilian beat. (Submitted photo)

“This is some of the happiest music you will ever hear,” says Pat O’Keefe, a member of Choro Borealis. When the five-man band plays its first gig at The Zephyr Theatre Aug. 4, O’Keefe promises, “you cannot help but smile.”

These Twin Cities musicians hope to introduce a new audience to the lively musical genre known as choro, which originated in Rio de Janeiro in the late 19th century. With deep African roots, it is related to Dixieland and ragtime from the U.S. and also includes strong harmonies and signature strumming from European traditions. And it’s definitely danceable. The samba is an offshoot of choro, and so is the bossa nova.

