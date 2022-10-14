Changes at the Zephyr Theatre

The future of Stillwater’s Zephyr Theatre looks uncertain as most employees are furloughed and the executive director, Calyssa Hall, has resigned.
After working with a contractor to develop a strategic plan for the future of the theatre, the Board of Trustees found that “while there was no indication of intentional financial mismanagement, it was clear there are organizational and financial challenges that must be addressed immediately,” the board said in a press release shared on Oct. 7.
The Zephyr, a nonprofit 501c3 organization which opened in 2018, lost $167,000 in the fiscal year 2019 according to its 990 annual report.
“We are working to complete our assessment of the organization’s status. To determine if a viable path forward exists and – if there is a path forward – to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Zephyr will continue to entertain and delight audiences of all ages,” the board said in a statement to staff, volunteers and donors on Oct. 10.
After failing to file annual reports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zephyr’s nonprofit registration was withdrawn by the attorney general.
“We do want to assure people that that was rectified, it was filed, the attorney general accepted the renewal with the late fee.” Hall said in regards to the form. “That certainly was an unintentional thing that was missed but is fixed now.”
Temporary furloughs and Hall’s resignation were efforts taken in order to stabilize the current financial status of the nonprofit. The organization has since appointed Bil MacLeslie to serve as the interim business manager on a day-to-day basis in order to develop a realistic financial plan for moving forward.
“I will remain a strong supporter of the Zephyr Theatre forever.” Hall said in a phone interview. “I founded it in 2016 and I’m really proud of all the work that we’ve done over the last several years. There’s been an incredible group of staff and donors and volunteers and board members who have all worked together to just create magic.”
Hall has received a lot of support from the community and notes that “there is certainly a core group of people who are dedicated to this and dedicated to making sure it remains.”
In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, Hall believes that the Zephyr holds a special place in the community.
“It really becomes a gathering place. There’s a lot of crazy stuff in the world right now and being able to come together with joy, to experience art together is something that is just integral to the human experience,” Hall said.
At this time, all in-school programming and the Stillwater Haunted History Trolley Tour will go forward as scheduled. According to Hall, the status of other programming is currently to be determined, but it was important to the organization that the community knew these things in particular were continuing as planned.
“It means so much to young people to find a safe space for them to express themselves and really find their identity without the pressure of what society is putting on them. It’s [theatre] really life changing, I think for people of all ages.” Hall said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.