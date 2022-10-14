Changes at the Zephyr Theatre

Zephyr Theatre programming, other than in-school and the Haunted House Trolley Tour, are in limbo for now.

 Andrea Lindner

The future of Stillwater’s Zephyr Theatre looks uncertain as most employees are furloughed and the executive director, Calyssa Hall, has resigned.

After working with a contractor to develop a strategic plan for the future of the theatre, the Board of Trustees found that “while there was no indication of intentional financial mismanagement, it was clear there are organizational and financial challenges that must be addressed immediately,” the board said in a press release shared on Oct. 7.

