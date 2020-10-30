The fifth annual Winter Gala Community Award Celebration will take place on March 5, 2021 at the JX Event Center. Proudly presenting a ‘Mad Hatter’s Ball’ theme to this year’s festivities!
The Winter Gala serves as one of the Greater Stillwater Chamber’s biggest fundraising events, according to a press release from the chamber.
As we “look through the looking glass” to 2021, at this time, chamber staff are planning for an onsite event, following Centers for Disease Control Prevention while also following state guidelines. Chamber staff will monitor the situation and change plans as needed.
“The Winter Gala is an opportunity to bring our community together, recognize community leaders & celebrate!” Executive Director of the Chamber Robin Anthony said. “More than ever, we need to recognize all the good that is happening in our community.”
A highlight of the evening will be the community awards a ceremony that will community leaders in the following categories: Large and small businesses, Educator, Community Volunteer and Chamber Ambassador.
A special 2020 Vibrancy Award was added this year that will honor an individual or organization that has exemplified leadership, community and resiliency in the face of a global pandemic. Nominations are accepted online at https://greaterstillwaterchamber.com/
