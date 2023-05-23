campfire program at Lake Elmo Park Reserve

A woman presents an owl at a Lake Elmo Park Reserve campfire program in 2022.

 Photo provided by Washington County Office of Administration

Join area naturalists at outdoor park amphitheaters at Lake Elmo Park Reserve and St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park for a variety of nature programs this summer.

Programs begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, run 60 minutes, and will present live creatures, facts, and exhibits for hands-on family learning.

