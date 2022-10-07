Historic Ground Coffeet: The Washington County Heritage Center has announced the first annual “Historic Grounds” Coffee Tasting event to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their grand opening. Several local and regional coffee shops in Washington County will be sharing their brews including MADE Coffee, Kodiak Coffee, Coffee Paw Café, Dunn Brothers, Starbucks, and others. Tasting cups and baked goods will be provided and WCHS will have historic coffee-related items from their collections on display. There is a fee.Where: The Heritage Center, 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater. When: Saturday, Oct. 8
For questions, contact Washington County Heritage Center Site Manager Emily Krawczewski at emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or 651-439-2298. The Washington County Heritage Center is open for visitors Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
The local Catholic parishes of St. Michael’s, St. Mary’s, and St. Charles’ welcome people of all ages and any denomination to its Community Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinners are held the third Saturday of every month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Great Hall, 423 S. Fifth St., Stillwater. Contact the Church of St. Michael parish office at 651-439-4400 with any questions.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
SAIL Aerobics: Stay Active Independent for Life (SAIL) is a 12-week strength, balance, and fitness class from Juniper. Certified instructor Sara Thompson. Free for Thrive members.
Where: Cost is $2 per class for non- members. 9:30 a.m. at Community Thread in Bayport. 651-439-7434. When: Class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22, but will not meet Nov. 24.
Travel Show with Landmark Tours: Learn about the Landmark experience and upcoming vacations at this presentation. Landmark Tours is a Minnesota-based family-owned company passionate about delivering unforgettable travel experiences.
Where: 1 p.m. at Community Thread Stillwater location at 2300 Orleans Street West in Stillwater. Cost is free. Pre-registration encouraged. Please call 651-439-7434 to reserve your spot.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Aerobics: Join us once a week in November on Wednesdays for an upbeat aerobics strength training class! Cost is $2 per time for Thrive members; $4 for non-members. Class led by certified instructor, Sara Thompson.
When & Where: 3-3:50 p.m. at Community Thread in Stillwater. Call 651-439-7434 with questions or to register.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Wise Wonderful Women: This small, casual group meets twice a month to share life experiences, laugh and learn from each other. All are welcome to stop in and meet new women in the community! Come join us! Cost is free for members and $5 for non-members.
When & Where: 10:30 a.m. Community Thread Stillwater location at 2300 Orleans Street West.
Monday, Nov. 7
Bowling: Join us at Stillwater Bowl starting at 12 p.m. every Monday, located at 5862 Omaha Avenue North in Stillwater. Cost is $7 per person. This group is led by community volunteer, Allen Gosselin. If you have questions or to register, please call 651-439-7434.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Coffee Talks: Join others from the community for a casual group discussion. Each month will feature a new topic and presenter. November will be “Limitless Cycling” presented by Matthew Stepaniak. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. Open to all, pre-registration required. Free for members, $5 for non-members.
Where: Community Thread Stillwater location of 2300 Orleans Street West. 651-439-7434.
Fare for All: Purchase high quality, nutritious food at a deep discount. Free and open to the public now through a curbside delivery model. Just show up anytime between 4 - 6 p.m. at Community Thread Stillwater location of 2300 Orleans Street West. Call 763-450-3880 or visit www.fareforall.org for more information.
