Saturday, Oct. 8

Historic Ground Coffeet: The Washington County Heritage Center has announced the first annual “Historic Grounds” Coffee Tasting event to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their grand opening. Several local and regional coffee shops in Washington County will be sharing their brews including MADE Coffee, Kodiak Coffee, Coffee Paw Café, Dunn Brothers, Starbucks, and others. Tasting cups and baked goods will be provided and WCHS will have historic coffee-related items from their collections on display. There is a fee.Where: The Heritage Center, 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater. When: Saturday, Oct. 8

