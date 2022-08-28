Pit stop

 The pit stops, a popular feature of this year’s ride, provided an opportunity for riders to recharge and, if needed, get a few quick repairs. (Photo courtesy of Stillwater Sunrise Rotary.)

Stillwater Sunrise Rotary hosted its second annual Bridge the Valley bike rally on Sunday, August 14, drawing a larger pool of riders than last year.

According to organizers, more than 560 riders participated in this year’s Bridge the Valley bike rally, and that is a 20% increase from last year. Organizers also say that response from riders was incredibly positive, with many praising the routes and rest stops, as well as the entertainment and food and drink that followed, a new addition from last year.

