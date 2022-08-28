Stillwater Sunrise Rotary hosted its second annual Bridge the Valley bike rally on Sunday, August 14, drawing a larger pool of riders than last year.
According to organizers, more than 560 riders participated in this year’s Bridge the Valley bike rally, and that is a 20% increase from last year. Organizers also say that response from riders was incredibly positive, with many praising the routes and rest stops, as well as the entertainment and food and drink that followed, a new addition from last year.
This year’s success builds momentum for next year as Stillwater Sunrise Rotary looks to make Bridge the Valley a centerpiece event for their fundraising calendar.
Bridge the Valley is a non-competitive event “designed so that we get the best out of the scenic routes throughout the valley,” said Rick Heidick, President of Stillwater Sunrise Rotary, who co-chairs the event. No matter which of the routes riders choose, all take advantage of the various bridges over the St. Croix River, and extend for a time into Wisconsin.
The five route options this year included a 10-mile family-friendly route, in the shape of a figure-8, which utilizes parts of the Loop Trail. There was a 25-mile route that took riders on various trails up and down the river, which organizers described as a social ride. The 45-mile route veered a little more west into Minnesota, and a 70-mile route took riders as far south as Afton. For those looking for a ride that offered something other than distance, and great views, organizers designed a 75-mile route with gravel challenges.
In the end, Heidick said, “All routes come down the hill from Houlton, to the finish line on the Lift Bridge.”
Each year, money raised by the event is used to fund various community development projects, like local grants to help organizations and agencies throughout the community. In the past, Stillwater Sunrise Rotary has awarded grant money to the Stillwater Fire Department to go towards the purchase of an AquaEye device, which is used to help locate potential drowning victims. The organization has also funded projects in places as far away as Nicaragua, where funds raised by Stillwater Sunrise Rotary aided a community water project which helped get water access to 500 homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.