On Sunday, August 14, Stillwater Sunrise Rotary will hold their 2nd Annual Bridge the Valley Bike Rally, starting at 7 a.m. in downtown Stillwater. The event is a bicycle ride held on scenic, bike-friendly, blacktopped routes with rides for all ages and skill-levels.
Riders have several routes to choose from, depending on their ability and what kind of ride they are looking for, and there will be fully stocked Rest Stops, maintenance, and support on all rides.
Bridge the Valley is a non-competitive event “designed so that we get the best out of the scenic routes throughout the valley,” said Rick Heidick, President of Stillwater Sunrise Rotary, who co-chairs the event. No matter which of the routes riders choose, all take advantage of the various bridges over the St. Croix River, and extend for a time into Wisconsin.
The five route options include a 10-mile family-friendly route, in the shape of a figure-8, which utilizes parts of the Loop Trail. There is a 25-mile route that takes riders on various trails up and down the river, which organizers describe as a social ride. The 45-mile route veers a little more west into Minnesota, and a 70-mile route takes riders as far south as Afton. For those looking for a ride that offers something other than distance, and great views, organizers have designed a 75-mile route with gravel challenges.
In the end, no matter which you choose, Heidick said, “All routes come down the hill from Houlton, to the finish line on the Lift Bridge.”
Money raised by the event will go to Stillwater Sunrise Rotary, and will be used to fund various community development projects, like local grants to help organizations and agencies throughout the community.
In the past, Stillwater Sunrise Rotary has awarded grant money to the Stillwater Fire Department to go towards the purchase of an AquaEye device, which is used to help locate potential drowning victims. The organization has also funded projects in places as far away as Nicaragua, where funds raised by Stillwater Sunrise Rotary aided a community water project which helped get water access to 500 homes.
For a long time, Heidick said, Sunrise Rotary’s biggest annual fundraising event was the Brewers’ Bazaar, which featured food and beer down by the riverfront and was always a successful event.
As with so many things, COVID threw a wrench in the works. Restrictions that came about in response to the pandemic limited gatherings and, Heidick said, even if the event could have gone ahead, so many people were avoiding big events that turnout would surely have been limited anyway.
In 2021, Heidick, who has organized bike rallies in the past, and who is currently the vice chair and leader of the Bicycle Friendly Community Workgroup for Sustainable Stillwater MN, pitched the idea, and the first Bridge the Valley ride was born.
Beyond the fact that biking is a passion for Heidick, a bike rally as a fundraiser just made a lot of sense at the time. It was an outdoor event, with plenty of distance—literally miles in some cases—between riders, for one thing. Plus, as Heidick said, “Outdoor activities really took off during the pandemic.” Biking, in particular, became popular, so much so that, for a while, finding a new bike, or parts to fix up an old bike, became difficult.
That first year attracted more than 500 riders, which nearly doubled organizers’ expectations. Heidick said it’s hard to pinpoint why it was so successful, but he thinks a lot of people were probably ready to get out and do something at that point. “Plus,” he added, “we had picture-perfect weather.”
This year organizers anticipate between 700 and 800 riders will take part in the event, and registration is currently outpacing where it was last year.
But the x-factor behind the event may be location. When asked what he thought was special about the Bridge the Valley ride, Heidick said, “Right off the bat, it’s Stillwater. People love living in Stillwater because it’s a scenic, pedestrian and bike friendly community. Plus, it’s a destination city for bicyclists, and these kinds of events celebrate the excellent biking we have here.” And what drew people to the Brewer’s Bazaar in years past isn’t entirely gone either.
This year, when riders cross the Lift Bridge into downtown Stillwater, they will find food, music, root beer and beer.
And it’s all local. “Lift Bridge is doing the beer and root beer tent,” Heidick said. “Nelson’s is providing ice cream for the floats, Acapulco and Devil’s Advocate are doing food, The Zephyr is providing entertainment.”
The goal for Sunday’s event is to expand bike culture while raising money for community and, organizers hope, the event will only get bigger each year. “The most popular riding events might get 1,000-2,000 riders. That’s kind of what we want it to be,” Heidick said.
Current forecasts call for sun on Sunday, cool temperatures in the morning with highs in the mid-80s later on. All in all, it looks like a good day for a bike ride.
The entry fee for the Bridge the Valley Bike Rally is $40 until Saturday, August 13th, and $45 on the day of the event. Bike Rally registration is on the Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club’s website: https://www.sunrotary.org/page/btv.
