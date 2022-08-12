On Sunday, August 14, Stillwater Sunrise Rotary will hold their 2nd Annual Bridge the Valley Bike Rally, starting at 7 a.m. in downtown Stillwater. The event is a bicycle ride held on scenic, bike-friendly, blacktopped routes with rides for all ages and skill-levels.

Riders have several routes to choose from, depending on their ability and what kind of ride they are looking for, and there will be fully stocked Rest Stops, maintenance, and support on all rides.

