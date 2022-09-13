Bayard Godsave
Donae Gustafson went to the June 6 Baytown Town Supervisor’s meeting so that she could support a friend who had business before the board. While she was there, she saw a presentation by Washington County officials about a proposed project which would use 10 acres of the Washington County Fairgrounds as a county Yard Waste Site. She didn’t like what she saw.
“I’m a horse person,” Gustafson said later. “I’ve been very active with 4-H.” She was concerned that a yard waste site in that area might make it less attractive to groups that may otherwise want to use it throughout the year for horse shows, or dog shows, or other events.
Not to mention the environmental impact. “What about rodents? Are they going to spray herbicides and pesticides? They were talking about eventually opening the site up to food scraps, and the smell of that is horrendous.”
So Gustafson jumped into action. She began collecting signatures from her neighbors, reaching out through social media to get the word out. She left the petition on the porch of her home in Baytown and neighbors came to sign. As more of her neighbors learned of the plan, they told their friends and neighbors too.
Meanwhile, another Baytown resident, Chris Addington, learned of the planned site, which she too opposed, for many of the same reasons as Gustafson. A call to the town clerk alerted her to Gustafson’s efforts and the two joined forces.
Of all the residents they approached, none, they said refused to sign, and few seemed to know about the proposed project. Gustafson credits Baytown residents’ attachment to their township status as one motivating factor for so many being willing to sign. Addington concurred. “We moved here to be semi-rural, for the fresh air,” she said. “Nobody was saying that they didn’t want to put the dump site near million-dollar houses, they should put it by anyone’s home.”
By the time a July 27 County Open House came around, Gustafson and Addington’s efforts had garnered them around 200 signatures, and many Baytown residents had shown up to voice their objection to the proposed yard waste site.
According to a memo from Board Chairman John Fellegy to Mandy Leonard, Senior Project Manager for Washington County, which was written following the Board of Supervisors’ August 1 meeting, residents, particularly residents near the site, were concerned about the impact the site would have on property values.
The letter also noted that, because of the rural nature of the township, many residents already manage their own yard waste, so the site would not be of much use to many of them.
Residents also expressed concern about increased traffic on Highway 14, which the memo noted residents felt was already inadequate for the volume of traffic that uses it.
The memo concluded, “I believe this adequately summarizes Baytown’s residents and Town Board’s opposition to the proposed county yard waste facility.”
Since then, Gustafson and Addington were relieved to learn that the project would not go forward.
According to Washington County officials, the county is currently exploring other site options.
They are both relieved, but note that it could have gone differently. Had the word not gotten out about the project, there might not have been as robust response at the open house, and the board may have felt differently about the project.
Gustafson noted that her decision to begin a petition and circulate it came out of earlier experiences trying to correct a ground water contamination at her property. At first, nobody seemed to want to take her concerns seriously, she said, but after a friend, who understood how to negotiate the process, helped her get her water tested, then told her where to send results, she saw a robust response.
“We felt blind sided,” Gustafson said of the proposed yard waste site.
Their advice to others is to take action, to know that activism works. “The world belongs to those who show up,” Addington said. “And we are very proud of what we’ve done.”
Gustafson stressed that the work was a community effort. “I was just the person who happened to be at the June meeting,” she said. “The neighbors really stepped up once they found out. Everybody had a hand in what happened.”
