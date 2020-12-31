Belwin Conservancy will celebrate its 50th anniversary in January.
Join the conservancy as it kicks off the year with an anniversary show” “Belwin at 50: A Love Affair with Nature,” at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Learn Belwin’s history, experience the present, and imagine the conservancy’s future in the St. Croix Valley.
Guests are invited to visit the exhibit in person from Jan. 15 through Feb. 21.
The Phipps has incorporated enhanced health and safety measures like requiring masks to be worn and attendees to social distance, as well as maintaining entry logs of all guests.
A supplemental video walk-through of the exhibit will also be available at thephipps.org on approximately Jan. 29.
Exhibit attendees will take a walk through Belwin’s first 50 years as interpreted by artists’ paintings, music, and installations, as well as through historic documents, photos, and maps of the region’s land.
The exhibit also celebrates Belwin’s many partnerships through photos and video, including Belwin’s community work with the Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields; the bison program; our arts, culture and ecology initiative; and environmental education.
About Belwin Conservancy
Belwin Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration and appreciation of our natural world. Belwin permanently protects 1,600 acres of land in Afton and West Lakeland Township, Minnesota. The property comprises one of the largest nature preserves in the region. Its focus is connecting people and the land through a variety of innovative experiential programs that include the arts, astronomy, athletic fields, bison, education, land protection, research and restoration.
If you go:
What: Belwin at 50: A Love Affair with Nature
When: Jan. 15, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2021
Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson
Gallery hoursMonday – Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Thursday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday hours:
Jan. 16, Feb. 6, 13 and 20: noon – 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 14 and 21: noon – 5 p.m.
