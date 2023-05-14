panfish

Catching panfish.

 Provided by Angie Hong

Minnesota Fishing Opener is coming up on May 13, and, as is the case in most years, it is also the weekend of Mother’s Day.

Fun fact: Did you know that a 1989 Minnesota State Law allows mothers to fish without a license during the Fishing Opener weekend? If you don’t believe me, read it for yourself in Minnesota State Statute 97A.445 subdivision four, “Any mother who is a resident of Minnesota may take fish by angling without a license during the Saturday and Sunday of the angling season that coincides with Mother’s Day.”

