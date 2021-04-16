The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed April 13 to provide additional time to pay 2021 first half property taxes without penalty for certain property owners.
As set by state law, the due date for the first half of annual property tax payments for most property owners is May 17.
Property owners who continue to feel the impacts and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and have non-escrow properties listed will be allowed to pay current property taxes due by or before June 15, 2021, without the imposition of penalty.
This affects:
· commercial/industrial properties with a total 2021 total tax due of $100,000 or less;
· residential properties; and
· agricultural/rural vacant land properties.
Residential properties would include both homesteaded properties and non-homesteaded properties.
Property tax payments made by lending companies, banks, or mortgage companies of funds collected via escrow payments from property owners are not eligible for this extension and payments are expected to be made on or prior to the May 17, 2021, deadline.
All property owners who are able to pay their first half property taxes by the due date are encouraged to do so to help support the county, school, and city operations and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
