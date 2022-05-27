Communities along the St. Croix River Valley will hold ceremonies to honor the sacrifices of area soldiers this Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Ceremonies will feature Honor Guard visits, music by local students and musicians, distinguished speakers and a formation flyover by World War II era aircraft.
Stillwater Veterans Memorial
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial located at Thirds and Pine streets in Stillwater. The Stillwater Area High School Band and the Croix Chordsmen will provide music.
The ceremony commemorates 125 former Stillwater students who have died in wars and conflicts from the Civil War to the present. Of those, 23 are interred overseas in 13 Battle Monument Cemeteries and eight are still missing.
There will be a flag raising at noon, to coincide with a flyover by four World War II era T-6 aircraft. The flyover will also be visible from Stillwater Area High School and Stillwater Area Middle School.
There are limited seats at the event so visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. More information can be found at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial website (https://stillwaterveteransmemorial.org/) or on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stillwater.veterans.memorial/).
Evergreen Community Cemetery
The Evergreen Community Cemetery Association hosts its Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 30, at 11:15 a.m. at the Evergreen Community Cemetery, west of Memorial Lutheran Church on County Road 18 in Afton.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker is United States Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Retired) Michael Peterson. LCDR Peterson flew 269 combat missions as a pilot in the Vietnam War and earned 17 Air Medals as well as a Purple Heart.
The Honor Guard for the Hudson VFW Post 2115 will also be present, and a reading will be given by a local Boy Scout troop.
Bayport American Legion
The Bayport American Legion Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The route follows a path north along Highway 95 from Central Avenue to Seventh Avenue North, where it will head west before turning south on Fifth Street and then west on Fifth Avenue North to Hazelwood Cemetery. Following the parade there will be a memorial ceremony at Hazelwood Cemetery.
This year’s Grand Marshal for the parade is Les Krongard. Krongard has been a member of the Bayport American Legion for more than 75 years and his service awards include the European Theater of Operations Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
The parade will feature music by the Baldwin High School Band, Hudson High School Band, St. Paul Police Band, Minnesota Police Pipe Band and River City Rhythm. Washington County Sheriff’s mounted patrol and the Zuhrah Cycle Corps will also be in the parade.
Dave Schell will be the featured speaker at the memorial ceremony. Schell served in the US Navy in Vietnam and is currently the Adjutant at the Stillwater American Legion Post 48 and Chaplin and Judge Advocate for American Legion Post 9024.
Andersen Elementary students Clay Bartelt, Maila Fuller and Julia Phelps will give readings, and the Stillwater Area High School Wind Symphony will perform under the direction of Dennis Lindsay.
Throughout Veterans Day the Honor Guard and Auxiliary of VFW Post 323 will pay visits to area cemeteries. The annual tour includes a ceremony at each stop to honor the sacrifices of those who have served in uniform.
