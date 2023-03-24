Just before the pandemic hit, Stillwater Area Schools was studying facilities needs as enrollment growth was being experienced most notably in the southern and central areas of the district.
But because of the pandemic, full-scale planning for that growth was delayed, until now.
School officials are projecting, thanks to the completion of a recent demographic study, that K-12 enrollment will grow by more than 300 students in the next five years and by as many as 1,000 students in the next decade.
That same demographic study also suggests that birth rates are increasing in the community and projected that the birth to 4-year-old population will grow by 5.6% in the next five years.
The school is reigniting the planning for this growth by conducting a series of community meetings.
This Monday, March 27, a community conversation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Andersen Elementary in Bayport. Those wishing to attend should RSVP online by going to the school’s website or by accessing this link: https://tinyurl.com/4jmy45au.
This will be an opportunity for Andersen Elementary families to learn more about the projected growth and possible challenges it may present for current facilities. Feedback gathered during the meeting will be shared with district leaders as they develop a long-term facilities plan for the district.
A Lake Elmo School community conversation will be held April 18 and additional summer dates will be announced at a later time.
Informal conversations have already taken place with Bayport and Lake Elmo city officials, as well as the Andersen Elementary PTO.
School officials at their March 14 meeting emphasized that no decisions about facilities have been made yet, which is why the community conversations are being held. The school says it wants to hear from the public and seek creative and thoughtful solutions to facilities and the projected enrollment growth before it develops a facilities plan.
As feedback continues through this spring and summer, the school board will decide if it has gathered enough information to develop a comprehensive plan and potentially seek a bond referendum vote in November.
According to Supt. Dr. Michael Funk, the district first is looking for honest, helpful ideas from the community. “There is nothing pre-baked coming into this. We are looking for solutions,” he said.
