The Bayport Public Library Board is pleased to announce that the “Building the Next Chapter” renovation project is now complete, and the Library is once again open to the public, just in time for National Library Week, April 23-29.
The $2.4 million dollar renovation began in August 2022, with a refresh of all three floors of the Library. Project highlights include an expanded children’s area, new small conference and study spaces, a wet lab for programming in the upstairs meeting space, and open and more welcoming entrances. Historical details like the log room and fireplaces were refurbished and enhanced. New lighting, carpet, paint and restrooms refreshed the rest of the Library.
Building the Next Chapter was funded by private donations, including support from the Foundation for Bayport Public Library, and a contribution from the City of Bayport. The project team included the architectural firm BTR (Bentz Thompson Rietow Inc.) and Market & Johnson as the construction management team. The project was completed on time and within budget.
Two ribbon cuttings will celebrate the Library’s new look on April 8 with the library board and April 25 the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. April 21 held an evening at the library with cake and sparkling cider. On April 26 the Library will host an open house for children and families from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. These grand opening events are sponsored by the Foundation for Bayport Public Library.
The next chapter is off to a great start, and the Library would love for you be part of the story!
