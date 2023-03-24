The Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Office of Special Investigations is investigating an incident at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater where an inmate reportedly punched a K-9 corrections officer in the face. The incident happened about 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, according to the DOC.
The K-9 officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released.
The Office of Special Investigations is working to determine what led to the reported assault but says it appears to be unprovoked. The K-9 officer’s dog responded as trained to protect the handler by biting the inmate, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated on site, according to the DOC.
“Our top priority is the safety of everyone in our facilities,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “We are working very hard right now to prevent these incidents from happening while ensuring those who commit these senseless, violent acts are held accountable.”
The inmate involved in the reported assault has been moved to MCF-Oak Park Heights, the state’s highest custody prison.
The DOC’s Office of Special Investigations will forward the findings of its investigation to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for consideration of felony-level charges of Assault on a Corrections Officer.
