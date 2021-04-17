Celebrate Earth Day throughout the entire month of April at Belwin Conservancy and throughout Washington County by participating in the month-long Earth Day Passport Event.
This event is sponsored by SWEEP, a partnership of environmental education professionals within the St. Croix River watershed.
From April 1 to 30, explore the St. Croix River Watershed by visiting at least four of 12 featured parks and trails and taking a photo while there. Upload photos to facebook.com/sweep.stcroix with the hashtag #EarthDay2021 for a chance to win a gift basket that could include park passes, gift cards, coffee mugs, and more.
At each park or trail, there will be directions to a specific location at which to take photos. Featured parks and trails are Belwin Conservancy, Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center, YMCA Camp St. Croix, Minnesota State Parks and Trails, St. Croix River Association, Washington County Parks & Trails and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Belwin Conservancy maintains more than 7 miles of public trails that are free and open daily from dawn to dusk.
Belwin’s Stagecoach Prairie Natural Area features 5 miles of hiking trails. Parking is available at the Stagecoach Trail S. and 11th St. entrances. belwin.org/visit/#trails
There are 2.5 miles of prairie trails encircling Belwin’s Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields. Parking is available at the Bison Observation Tower lot and the athletic field parking lots, when open. belwin.org/visit/#fields
Belwin Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration and appreciation of our natural world. Belwin Conservancy owns more than 1,500 acres of permanently protected land in Afton and West Lakeland Township. The property comprises one of the largest nature preserves in the region.
Its focus is connecting people and the land through a variety of innovative experiential programs that include the arts, astronomy, athletic fields, bison, education, land protection, research and restoration. In 2021, Belwin is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its partnership with St. Paul Public Schools.
Complete event information can be found online at www.belwin.org/events or by calling 651-436-5189.
