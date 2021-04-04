While we are open at a limited capacity, we ask that you please continue to limit your visit to one hour. Mask use is required, and we have single use masks if you need one. We will continue to provide curbside pickups for holds or materials on our shelves as well. Pickups are available during all open hours.
Please contact Jill Smith at jsmith@ci.bayport.mn.us if you have questions.
May garden collage take & make kit
Pick up a kit at the library and make art at home. Spring is in the air. We will follow easy step-by-step instructions to create a mixed media collage with a garden theme on a canvas board. Space is limited. Please register on the Library’s website, and you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your kit. Kit pickups will start on Saturday, May 8, but the instructional video can be viewed anytime that is convenient to your schedule.
One Book fourth chapter, spring 2021
Mark your calendars for April 21 at 1 p.m. – Virtual Event. Pete Hautman will take part in a statewide discussion about his book, Slider, the fourth featured title in the statewide bookclub One Book | One Minnesota. The event is free and open to the public. Free copies of the book are available for pickup at the library.
Virtual Story Time: Tuesdays Live at 9:30 am
Join Miss Jill on Tuesdays for a short story time on Facebook Live. Viewable each Tuesday until 3 p.m. Like and follow our Facebook page to get notified when the story time begins.
New Picture Books on our Shelves
Enjoy art and story in these beautiful new picture books!
Duck Duck Moose written and illustrated by Mary Sullivan
Goose is gone and a young girl pleads with her friends, two ducks and moose, for help in finding their missing pal.
The Nice Dream Tuck by Beth Ferry and illustrated by Brigette Barrager
A story of sweet dreams that is sure to become a bedtime favorite.
Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena and illustrated by Christian Robinson
The creators of the Newbery Award-winning Last Stop on Market Street team up for another journey with a life lesson on a child’s level. Milo draws the lives he imagines for other people on his subway train.
Scavenger Hunt: See how many flowers you can find on the Library’s windows this month.
Quote of the Week: “Perhaps no place in any community is so totally democratic as the town library. The only entrance requirement is interest.” – Lady Bird Johnson
