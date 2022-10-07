The Library’s temporary location will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10 for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Building the Next Chapter Update
The Library remodeling project is in full swing! Exterior work is mostly complete, and now the focus has shifted to improvements in the Library interior. The project is proceeding on schedule, and should be finished in early 2023.
We have set up a temporary location for holds pick up in the lobby at Bayport City Hall. Please return any library materials to City Hall or to our neighboring libraries. Unfortunately, services like computer use, printing, faxing, copying and scanning are not available in our temporary location.
Hours at our temporary location are:
Monday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bayport Library cards can be used at the Stillwater Public Library and any Washington County Library location. The two closest locations are the Valley Library in Lakeland and the Lake Elmo Library.
Need help requesting materials? Questions about materials that you have checked out? Please call us at 651-275-4416 or email Library Director Jill Smith at jsmith@ci.bayport.mn.us.
You can see a preview of our plans on our website – www.bayportlibrary.org/building-the-next-chapter. You can also sign up for the Library’s eNewsletter on our website for project updates.
Story Time: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Storytime is moving to City Hall! Join us on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers starting Sept. 6. Join us for stories, songs and fun activities with Miss Peggy! City Hall is located at 294 N 3rd St., just south of Andersen Elementary.
Drop In Tech Help: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Are you curious about using the Library’s eBook Service Libby? Or do you need extra help on your tablet, eReader or other piece of technology? Bring in your device for some hands-on, individual instruction. No appointment necessary.
