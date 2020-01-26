After 19 years of serving the Washington County Community Development Agency (CDA) as Executive Director, Barbara Dacy has announced that she will be stepping down as the agency’s head effective February 10, 2020.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to help this agency fulfill its mission and to lead our staff since 2001,” said Dacy. “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished to help working families and seniors by creating and maintaining safe and decent housing, and the strong partnerships we’ve formed with our cities and townships. But I’m ready to begin transitioning into a phase of my career that provides me with more flexibility and a chance to share my professional experience with others.”
Dacy has accepted a limited-term appointment as the Interim Executive Director of the Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to begin in early 2020.
Said Dacy, “Our family has had a cabin up in Otter Tail County for generations. I’ve spent time up there every summer of my life. And so this is a chance for me to give something back to a place that means a great deal to me.”
“Barbara has long been recognized by both her peers in Minnesota and throughout the country as a leader in the housing and community development industry,” said John Belisle, Chair of the CDA’s Board of Commissioners. “Her accomplishments here in Washington County have a positive impact every day, especially the affordable senior housing we’ve created in Forest Lake, Mahtomedi, and Woodbury in the last decade. But perhaps the greatest testament to her leadership is the team of dedicated and professional staff she’s attracted to the CDA, and the talent she’s helped to develop that has gone on to leadership positions in other agencies throughout the metro area. If great leaders are measured by how they help others grow, then Barbara has been one of the best. We’ll miss her but are so grateful for her service all these years.”
The CDA’s Board of Commissioners will determine the succession process at its January meeting, with the goal of having new leadership in place sometime in the first half of 2020.
