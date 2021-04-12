Hats are a style that have crossed through the decades and the centuries. Wearing the most stylish hats was and still is an important part of society. The making and selling of hats, a milliner and millinery, was an important part of any community and good ones were hard to find.
In the St. Croix Valley millineries popped up almost as soon as a community was organized. In the 1850s and 1860s some of the best hat makers could be found in the St. Croix Valley.
Besides the individual millinery shops there were also larger concerns which included Levy & Daniels in Stillwater who, in 1857 and 1858 had a large line of millinery products and they invited the public to come and “take a look at the assortment.”
In the mid-1870s, there were three prominent milliners in the city. Mrs. Peter Blackbird not only sold millinery items but also “fancy goods” such as perfumes. Mrs. A.C. Jacobs was located on Chestnut Street as was assisted by her daughter Fannie and the most recognized milliner in Stillwater was Mrs. J.B. Goodwin. The Stillwater Messenger in 1875 reported that she “has lately enlarged and improved her millinery rooms in the Mower’s block, preparatory to the opening of the season.” It was also reported that she had traveled to Chicago where she was “selecting her spring stock of millinery and fancy goods.”
During the 1880s Stillwater had a wide selection of hat makers including Miss Johanna Siebold; Mrs. E.P. Smith and Fanny A. Field. Miss Field had her shop in the McKusick Block on the corner of Main and Myrtle. She would have competition by the end of the decade in larger stores such as the Albenberg store and Murphy, Seeba & Co.
In June 1891 Herman Seeba died, making the company Murphy, Seeba & Co to go out of business. His widow, Lena, needed to find work and she became the leading milliner in Stillwater for the next 15 years. Mrs. Seeba, like Mrs. Goodwin before her, would travel to Chicago to purchase stock for her business.
In the June 22, 1907, the Stillwater Messenger editor wrote, “we believe we can say without fear of contradiction that one of the most attractive places in Stillwater – at least to the women readers of this review – is the millinery establishment owned and operated by Mrs. L. Seeba, whose place of business is located at 209 East Chestnut Street.” It was also mentioned in the review of the business that Seeba had seven ladies working in assisting her although “Mrs. Seeba is personally active at all times and personally attends to the wants of her customers.”
Mrs. Seeba would retire a few years later – opening the door to other hat makers to come into Stillwater and ply their trade.
In the early 1950s, Estelle Erickson opened a hat shop on Main Street. She named the store after herself, simply “Estelle’s.” Estelle would later add apparel to the shop as the hats started to fade in fashion, but never really giving up on the millinery line that she was famous for. Louise Smith purchased the shop, keeping the name and in 1988 Corrine Watson purchased the business.
Watson closed Estelle’s in February 1991. She credited her employees for helping to attract and maintain customers to the store for many years. “Estelle’s has always been known for good prices and service, especially service,” Watson said in an article announcing the store closing in the Stillwater Gazette in January 1991.
Today there are not many hat shops around. The skill that milliners had is still practiced. When you see a beautiful hat just remember those back in the past who made a living making and selling the hats to the citizens of Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
