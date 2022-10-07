1922 Stilwater football team

The 2022 Stillwater High School football club is playing at the top of their game. They have won some impressive games, and a comeback game that will live on in the pages of Pony sports. The Stillwater High School team is in its third century of playing the sport – but 100 years ago, they could have used a little bit of help from today’s players.

Stillwater High School football club of 1921 was 8-1, losing their last game to unbeaten Worthington. There was high hopes of a repeat season for the Stillwater boys. According to the Stillwater Gazette of September 15, 1922, “Forty or more boys responded to the call issued by Coach Rogers. With Capt. McGuire in charge, the boys have been going through light workout the last two weeks with prospects of goring through real scrimmaging in the coming week. The boys have been working hard and in time will form a team that will duplicate the record made by last year’s team, as there are many of the boys back from last year’s team.”

Load comments