The 2022 Stillwater High School football club is playing at the top of their game. They have won some impressive games, and a comeback game that will live on in the pages of Pony sports. The Stillwater High School team is in its third century of playing the sport – but 100 years ago, they could have used a little bit of help from today’s players.
Stillwater High School football club of 1921 was 8-1, losing their last game to unbeaten Worthington. There was high hopes of a repeat season for the Stillwater boys. According to the Stillwater Gazette of September 15, 1922, “Forty or more boys responded to the call issued by Coach Rogers. With Capt. McGuire in charge, the boys have been going through light workout the last two weeks with prospects of goring through real scrimmaging in the coming week. The boys have been working hard and in time will form a team that will duplicate the record made by last year’s team, as there are many of the boys back from last year’s team.”
The season’s first game was at home at the Athletic Park. The opponent was the River Falls, WI High School Club. The newspapers noted, “The fans cannot expect the team to display the type of football played by last year’s team as the squad consists of many men of little experience but these men are going to give their best and hope to be able to decidedly defeat their first opponents.”
The River Falls club defeated Stillwater 7-6 – the Stillwater squad missing an extra point after a “spectacular march down the field” River Falls scored in the last two minutes of the game handing Stillwater the defeat.
The next game was against the St. Peter High School and the weather was poor. Both teams could not get a handle on the ball and the newspapers felt that Stillwater outplayed St. Peter the entire game. However, St. Peter scored a field goal in the first half, intercepted a pass, and ran it in for a touchdown. The Stillwater club never crossed the goal line and the final score was 10-0 in favor of St. Peter.
The now 0-2 Stillwater High School team would take on the St. Cloud Tech on October 13, 1922 again at the home field. The right halfback for the St. Cloud club, named Ficker, smashed through the Stillwater line with ease and scored three touchdowns. The Stillwater club had no answer for St. Cloud’s defense and failed to score losing 18-0. The Stillwater newspaper did state, “Stillwater outplayed St. Cloud in punting.”
At the end of October, Stillwater played Minneapolis North to a 6-6 tie. On November 6th, the Stillwater team traveled to Winona to play their high school club. Stillwater again outplayed the Winona club but could not push the ball across the line – Winona making a drop kick for three points in the first quarter, which was enough to win the game 3-0.
The following week was the last scheduled game for the Stillwater High School club in 1922. They were set to play the Mechanics Arts School out of St. Paul on Stillwater’s home field. The club was 0-4-1 and was hungry for a win.
Mechanic Arts scored first in the first quarter with a touchdown. They threatened to score again in the second quarter but the Stillwater defense stiffened and did not let them score. In the third quarter, Stillwater defense scooped up a fumble and ran ninety yards but he score was brought back because of penalty. The visitors again scored and with the extra point, the game was 13-0 in their favor. That is how the game ended; Stillwater lost again 13-0.
The Stillwater Gazette noted, “This defeat was by no means a disgrace for the local boys because they were outweighed and badly crippled; but, in the large sense, it was a moral victory because they showed fight, fight that makes a team win but since the breaks were against them they went down to defeat fighting their hardest when the final whistle blew. It was one of the scrappiest games ever put up by any local high school team for many years past.”
The 1922 Stillwater High School football club finished the season 0-5-1, and although they were a scrappy club, the fight that was in those players has been handed down from one team to the next and now in 2022 – you never know where that fight will take them.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
