Ned Easton

It is not easy starting a new job right out of college. The pressure to prove yourself is high and everyone is looking at the “new guy” to see what he brings to the business. If that wasn’t enough pressure, just think of being the new generation of a family business – putting it on your shoulders to keep the business going for another generation. This is what was the start for Ned Easton at the Stillwater Gazette.

Easton was born July 15, 1882 in Stillwater; his parents were Will & Josephine [McGowan] Easton. He attended the local grade schools and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1902. He then attended the University of Minnesota for two years, belonging to the Delta upsilon fraternity and playing on the University baseball team.

