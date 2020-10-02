Taking something from outside the realm of art and using it to create a journey for the viewer is a commonality found in the assemblage work of Gary Carlson and MaryAnn Carlson and the abstract paintings of Jeffrey Hansen. Work by these three artists will be on view as ArtReach St.Croix’s newest exhibition “Newspheres” That opens to the public on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Whether through the use of defunct technology, found objects or mathematical principals, Gary, MaryAnn and Hansen use disparate parts and ideas to develop new patterns that create stories open to the viewer’s interpretations.
Gary Carlson (Rush City) Gary Carlson’s assemblage sculptures begin with discarded and broken pieces of defunct technologies. His challenge is to unify these disparate parts and make them play well together aesthetically.
“I like to work mostly in a non-objective manner,” Gary Carlson’s said, “not representing a person or thing. As a work develops the collective parts create a story. It can turn out to be a humorous observation, social statement, pure design or a metaphor.”
MaryAnn Carlson (Rush City) MaryAnn Carlson explores themes of personal relationships, beliefs, and icons of culture and place. She is especially interested in the simplicity of naive art.
“I collect beautiful stones, interesting sticks, broken china, old implements and tools to make my sculptures and jewelry,” MaryAnn Carlson’s said.. “As I arrange objects I make
choices, of color, shape, line or texture and how they are repeated or contrasted to control what the audience will notice and where their eye will move through the composition. In using found objects I hope to create and spark stories of past and present.”
Jeffrey Hanson (St. Paul) Hansen’s minimalist abstract expression uses mathematical
division and balanced design with painterly texturized circles layered within patterns of black and white and various other color compositions.
“The title of this series of paintings, ‘Non-Zero-Sum,’ refers to situations usually found within parameters of game theory and economic theory,” Hansen said. “A non-zero-sum ‘game’ generally has no universally accepted solution.”
The public is invited to the opening party of Newspheres on, Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m. Attendees are asked to register online at artreachstcroix.org for a time slot during the opening. The show will be on view through Nov. 7.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, at 224 N. Fourth Street in Stillwater, are free and open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 4 p.m. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors must wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing in the gallery.ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley.
The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through donations.
Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
