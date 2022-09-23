If you’ve been waiting for the right time to attend an art event this fall, this weekend is for you! The 26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration (Saturday only) will be held at Sculpture Park in Shafer this Saturday, Sept. 24. Hudson and Afton are hosting their respective annual art fairs on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. With live music, performances, and food and beverages alongside the artwork, a unique experience awaits all attendees, according to a release from ArtReach St. Croix.

The 26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park will include guided tours; musical performances, video screenings, and a drag show; an opening reception; and the community planting of Miyawaki Forest. It also serves as the official closing celebration for the inaugural 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial. Parking is $5 and some events have a fee. Learn more at https://takemetotheriver.info/franconia/

