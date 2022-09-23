If you’ve been waiting for the right time to attend an art event this fall, this weekend is for you! The 26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration (Saturday only) will be held at Sculpture Park in Shafer this Saturday, Sept. 24. Hudson and Afton are hosting their respective annual art fairs on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. With live music, performances, and food and beverages alongside the artwork, a unique experience awaits all attendees, according to a release from ArtReach St. Croix.
The 26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park will include guided tours; musical performances, video screenings, and a drag show; an opening reception; and the community planting of Miyawaki Forest. It also serves as the official closing celebration for the inaugural 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial. Parking is $5 and some events have a fee. Learn more at https://takemetotheriver.info/franconia/
On Sept. 24 and 25, the Afton Area Business Association is hosting the 44th Annual Art in the Park. This outdoor fine arts and makers market is located in Town Square Park in Afton. More than 90 vendors will be showcasing fine arts, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber and more. There will also be live music each afternoon, and a wine and beer garden with proceeds benefitting the Afton Historical Museum. Learn more at https://takemetotheriver.info/afton/
Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival will be held in Hudson, Wisconsin, also on Sept. 24 and 25. Visitors will experience a variety of creative talent along the banks of the St. Croix River. Original artwork from more than 90 juried artists with be featured along with artist demos and food and drinks. Performances include a strolling musician, aerialist, hula hooping and living statue. Learn more at https://takemetotheriver.info/spirit-of-the-st-croix-art-festival/
The art fairs and artist celebration on Sept. 24 and 25 are part of Take Me to the River 2022, a program of ArtReach St. Croix in partnership with the regional art fairs & festivals. The curated collection of events celebrates “Art at Every Bend in the River” over the course of four weekends that started Sept. 10 and ends Oct. 2, 2022.
The remaining Take Me to the River 2022 events are:
September 24-25: 26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park, Shafer, Minnesota
(Saturday only); Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival, Hudson, Wisconsin; and 44th Annual Art in the Park, Afton.
October 1-2: Rivertown Fall Art Festival, Stillwater.
Aug. 25-Oct. 1: Tales to Tell Gallery Exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater (Wednesday–Saturday).
Dates and times and additional information for each event can be found online at takemetotheriver.info. There’s also an interactive map to help visitors navigate their way between events or create a customized arts experience.
PHOTOS courtesy of ArtReach St. Croix.
AftonArtInthePark.jpg: The 44th Annual Art in the Park takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 in downtown Afton.
SpiritOftheStCroix.jpg: Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 along the banks of the St. Croix River in Hudson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.