The 2022 Members Show at ArtReach St. Croix opened on Thursday, July 7 with a reception to unveil works by 80 artists, the most ever displayed. This year’s submitted art includes paintings, photography, pottery, mosaic, stoneware, and multimedia pieces.

“Each year, we look forward to showcasing the talents and unique perspectives of our member artists in the annual Members Show,” says Executive Director Heather Rutledge. “The show is a sign of our appreciation for member support as well as a way to recognize artists who live or work in the St. Croix Valley and celebrate the diversity of art created here.”

