The 2022 Members Show at ArtReach St. Croix opened on Thursday, July 7 with a reception to unveil works by 80 artists, the most ever displayed. This year’s submitted art includes paintings, photography, pottery, mosaic, stoneware, and multimedia pieces.
“Each year, we look forward to showcasing the talents and unique perspectives of our member artists in the annual Members Show,” says Executive Director Heather Rutledge. “The show is a sign of our appreciation for member support as well as a way to recognize artists who live or work in the St. Croix Valley and celebrate the diversity of art created here.”
The Opening Party was a lively event as artists reconnected with one another and anticipated the presentation of the Best in Show and Visual Arts Committee awards, which include cash prizes.
The 2022 Best of Show award was presented to Evan Perry of Stillwater for North Shore, three color process aquatint.
The 2022 Visual Arts Committee award was presented to Leslie Batt-Lutz of River Falls for Enceraphon #1, Saggar fired stoneware.
Three Honorable Mentions were also awarded: Sarah Lilja (Lake Elmo) for Marking Time, photography; Nikolai Bjerte (Bayport) for Fleeting Inspiration, acrylic screenprint; and Sue Cranston (River Falls) for Vintage Botanicals in Pink, acrylic and charcoal on canvas.
From now through 4:00 pm on August 12, gallery visitors may cast their vote for the Audience Award, sponsored by Cummins & Bonestroo Law Office. The winner of this cash prize will be announced at the 2022 Members Show Closing Party from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 13.
The Annual Members Show will be on view through Saturday, August 13 at ArtReach St. Croix’s galleries, 224 N. 4th Street, Stillwater. The galleries are free and open to the public Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; Thursdays, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm; and Saturdays, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
