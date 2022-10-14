A new 21-unit apartment building on Myrtle street will be coming to downtown Stillwater after the council approved a conditional use permit for the owner at its Oct. 4 meeting, despite pushback from the community about concerns of traffic and parking challenges.
However, due to the city’s zoning code, the owner of the lot and proposed apartment met all requirements within the zoning code, and the city’s attorney recommended that the council had no legal authority to deny the application.
“He’s met all the rules. He’s made a crack at it several times, and this time he met every single rule, without a variances. So it would be very difficult; I cannot recommend you deny it,” said city attorney Kori Land.
The council debated largely over the topic of parking. Tim Gladhill, the city’s community development director, said in his presentation of the proposal that the proposal would not have met the required amount of parking spaces if it hadn’t been for a parking credit that was attached to the land in 2008, when it was granted to Trinity Lutheran Church, and then transferred.
“There’s a legally binding agreement that we provided – we the city provided – credits to this site. This was involved in the land swap for the parking ramp. Admittedly, the thought of the redevelopment on this site at that point would’ve been for a post office of commercial use, which would be for a lot of daytime use. However, those words were not in the agreement of the parking credit, so it’s a little hard to enforce that,” Gladhill said.
Council member David Junker took great issue with the parking and the traffic impact. He noted that if the parking credit hadn’t existed, the apartment building would be 13 parking spots short of requirements, and another building nearby is 39 parking spots short.
“So in the matter of one block, we’re 52 parking spots short to handle the two developments,” Junker said, later adding: “This particular unit on the biggest artery in our city, [on] a very unique hill, is pouring gasoline or kerosine onto a fire.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski agreed, but said, “I think that was the intent of all the agreements, but unfortunately we didn’t zone it as such.”
Council member Larry Odebrecht added, “The defect isn’t in this vote, the defect is in zoning and the comprehensive plan.”
Odebrecht brought up concern of making sure a single unit holder didn’t take up too many parking spots in the underground parking attached to the building, and the council and staff agreed to add a requirement that each unit gets one parking spot in the underground lot.
“We are throwing a lot of cars, a lot of congestion, on a difficult hill. There’s no way I can support this, even though there’s the magic credit out there,” Junker said.
“The parking stall credit sucks. But this is all on us,” Kozlowski said.
The approval passed in a 4-1 vote with member Junker voting no.
Residents frustrated over street assessment
The council also approved assessments for its 2022 street projects, including . The project included 273 properties, and had a total cost of $2,425,920 total. Residents, many of whom resided along Ramsey Street, spoke during the public hearing with frustration over their $10,000 bills for their assessments. (The assessments can be paid in full by Nov. 15, or over 10 years at a 4.5% interest rate.)
Summer Seidenkranz, who represented Our Saviors Lutheran Church at the public hearing, added that the improvements to the streets “do not create an increase in value – that ‘special benefit’ – that equals the increased valuation for which we have been assessed,” she said, adding that the addition of a sidewalk will require more maintenance and upkeep expenses for the church, and requested a lowered assessment.
Mike Zinda, another resident along Ramsey Street, expressed his frustration at a lack of communication over the projects and estimated costs.
“I think it’s too much of a burden for one little street to handle. Our street’s paying for a lot of different people and that’s not right, and I’d like it to be reconsidered,” he said.
Kozlowski explained to the residents that there weren’t many options the city had to consider.
“We can’t change our assessment policy after the fact,” he said, going on to describe how other residents have gone through assessments for street improvements, and it wouldn’t be fair to those who have already paid or are still paying. “The financial liability of ripping the band-aid off of this assessment policy, which I agree is garbage, would be insurmountable would be to the cost of the city of Stillwater. There’s no way we can make this fair at this point, frankly.” He did also describe how he feels that the city’s assessment policy isn’t what he feels is great, but said that it’s the only policy he’s researched that would work.
Kozlowki did request the council consider increasing the year-limit to pay the assessment from 10 years to up to 20 years to help the residents financially afford the payments.
“To their point, I know we normally don’t do 20-years terms on assessments for $10,000, but I do think these are extraordinary times,” he said.
“Incomes aren’t even close to keeping up ….I think the longer we can extend this, the better,” Kozlowski said.
The council unanimously approved an extension for up to 15-years, and will consider a 20-year assessment in the future.
Other news
A Caribou Coffee “cabin” location is one step closer to taking over part of the former Herberger’s site at 2001 Washington Ave. with a final approval of a plat by the city council. The council approved the preliminary plat earlier this summer.
