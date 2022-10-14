A new 21-unit apartment building on Myrtle street will be coming to downtown Stillwater after the council approved a conditional use permit for the owner at its Oct. 4 meeting, despite pushback from the community about concerns of traffic and parking challenges.

However, due to the city’s zoning code, the owner of the lot and proposed apartment met all requirements within the zoning code, and the city’s attorney recommended that the council had no legal authority to deny the application.

