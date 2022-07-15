Quirky, interesting and meditative: that’s Crop Art in a nutshell. On Saturday, July 23, award-winner Liz Schreiber will return to Marine Mills Folk School to lead this beginner’s class.
Typically incorporating a variety of seeds, grains and other natural materials, crop art has been described as the collision of art and agriculture. In “Beginning Crop Art,” students will learn the basics of crop art, including what seeds to use and where to buy them, how to transfer an image, and how to attach and adhere the seeds to pre-primed panels.
In addition, students will learn the history of crop art at the Minnesota Fair and how to enter the Fair’s Crop Art competition. “There are a surprising amount of rules that may be overwhelming for a first timer,” said Liz Schreiber.
Schreiber has a background in fine arts and is a self-taught crop artist. “I find inspiration in a lot of places for my crop art,” she said. “I tend to do portraiture and oftentimes my inspiration for subject matter stems from a story I may have heard or music I find interesting.”
She has been entering the Minnesota State Fair Crop Art competition for more than 16 years, won numerous ribbons, and has taught multiple classes and workshops on the subject. Her commissioned work has been featured in The Growler, Edible Twin Cities and VitaMN magazine.
When asked what is so appealing about crop art, Schreiber said: “I find the seeds themselves to be inherently interesting. As I’ve collected more seeds over the years, one of the byproducts of that is learning about the culture of farming in Minnesota along with the unique shapes and colors of all the seeds. It’s a craft that really requires time and forces you to slow down and focus, something I don’t know if we get enough of these days.”
“Beginning Crop Art” takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Marine Mills Folk School located at 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047. The class fee with materials is $80. Students will leave with a 10 X10 inch item of crop art they’ve created (and the material to finish the piece if time does not allow), a seed legend, and the knowledge to create their own crop art masterpieces.
