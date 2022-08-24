Hong 1

Nic Jelinski (center in pit), Jodi DeJong-Hughes (right), and Matthew Lundberg (left).

Nic Jelinski is standing at the bottom of a six-foot deep hole in the middle of a corn field in Waseca, Minnesota. “Can you see how the first two feet of soil is black?” he asks the group of conservation professionals gathered around him. “That’s where top soil with organic matter has built up over time. The gray soil underneath shows us that the soil here is usually saturated with water from this point on.”

As we continue to stare at this somewhat unremarkable looking hole in the ground, Jelinski points to a dark grey circle in the soil horizon about four feet down. “That’s a crayfish burrow that was probably formed 100 years ago,” he explains. “Just from looking at the soil in this pit, I can tell that the land here was originally a wet meadow before it became a farm.”

Load comments