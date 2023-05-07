volunteers in Scandia

Volunteers in Scandia celebrate after building a gravel-bed tree nursery. Tom Furey (third from left) initiated the project. Tim Foss (center with daughter Elena) is an Ampact Community Forestry member who helped to guide this and other community forestry projects during his AmeriCorps year of service.

 Photo provided by Angie Hong

On July 28, 2019, a tornado barreled through Scandia, Minn., damaging homes and toppling trees in its path. “I began wondering how those trees might be replaced,” said Tom Furey, a volunteer Water Steward who owns property on Bone Lake. “Losing trees doesn’t just affect the appearance of our community. Many of these trees were growing near the lake and need to be replaced with healthy, deep-rooted trees and shrubs to stabilize the shoreline.”

Down the road in Marine on St. Croix, fellow Water Steward John Goodfellow had just helped to create an urban forestry plan for his community and was also thinking about the future of the trees. “The Marine urban forest is comprised of nearly 1,000 trees,” Goodfellow said, “but many large specimen trees are approaching the end of their lives. In addition, 10% of Marine’s urban forest are ash trees, which are vulnerable to the emerald ash borer beetle.”

