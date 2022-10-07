Virginia Lehrke spent many years in the football stands at Austin High School watching her husband coach football. Now 99, Lehrke said it was a bit unusual, though special, for her to be on the field at Pony Stadium as a newly-crowned homecoming queen, 82 years since her own senior year in high school.
Lehrke and 87-year-old Bob McKenna, both residents of Boutwell’s Landing Senior Living, were named Stillwater’s senior citizen homecoming king and queen. They were celebrated with a ceremony by student council representatives from Stillwater High School, family members, and staff at Boutwell’s on Monday, Sept. 26, and were crowned in a ceremony during the school’s pep fest on Friday, Sept. 30.
The high school has been honoring senior citizens for years as a part of their had to be put on hold the last couple years due to the pandemic. This year, student leadership decided to bring it back.
“It’s just a way to bring the community together and remind us, remind all these teenagers and kids, about what it’s all about,” said the student council advisor Dusty Dennis.
Each year, the special crowning is based on a rotation of area living facilities, and this year, Boutwell’s Landing was chosen.
“It was very fun. Even staff get excited,” said Wendy Kingbay, an administrator at Boutwell’s Landing, adding the staff was “beyond grateful to be included and celebrated along with our Stillwater Ponies.” The staff had to choose who would be named based on a number of factors, such as who has the health and willingness to participate ability to do so.
On Monday, the staff at Boutwell’s held a ceremony where family and student council members were in attendance.
“God bless them for it, the [student council] gave them flowers. They just did it right. When they brought them to pep fest, they gave them crowns and sashes. It was so beyond cute and so much appreciated,” Kingbay said. “It was very cute. They love it, they eat it up.
“Our goal has always been to continue to create smiles in the eyes of our residents. Our Stillwater kids did just that by sharing Homecoming with us,” Kingbay added.
Lehrke, who has been at Boutwell’s Landing Senior Living for the past nearly two decades, thought it was a joke at first.
“Oh, you got to be kidding,” she said when she was asked to be homecoming queen. But she agreed, and told her daughters.
“They thought it was wonderful. They were more excited than I was,” Lehrke said.
When she met McKenna for the first time at the Monday event, she quipped, “I said ‘How did you get us into this?’ and he said ‘I don’t know, I was going to blame you.’”
Then came time for the homecoming pep fest on Friday. She had her nails pained at Boutwell’s Landing, and was then honored with a sash, a crown, and more flowers. Growing up in the great depression, Lehrke said she would often wear the same clothes every day, her mother washing her clothes each evening. So to be honored in that way felt strange for her.
“I’ve never had that. I mean, I never was anything special. Never did anything. I’ve always had a good life, but that was a new experience,” she said. “I was so surprised they would even think about having older people.”
But she agreed because she thought it would be a fun experiene, and so she sat and watched students perform in the band or participate in the student activities.
“I thought it would be kind of fun, but I never dreamed about seeing all those kids. My first thought was my husband. I said to him one day, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have an orphanage?’ and he said ‘Honey, I work with 2,500 people a day,” she said. “It was kind of different because he’s been gone so long, but it was a fun thing.”
Lehrke doesn’t remember having a homecoming celebration in her high school years in Duluth, though she vaguely remembers “a girl representative for athletics,” but doesn’t recall her being named a queen. And she certainly didn’t experience a homecoming celebration like what happens today.
“I was quite surprised they did so much. I think it was nice.…Everybody was very nice. The kids were all very thoughtful,” she said, though she added she felt a bit strange being such an older representative for the event.
But the students stood in a standing ovation during the Friday pep rally for their senior citizen representatives.
“It was fun to have another aspect and bring in more community. Because obviously we have everything at the high school, but it’s fun to bring them [here],” student council co-president Kiera Jelinek said. “It’s fun to see their reactions to seeing all of us in high school.”
Lehrke said the pep band was a highlight for her.
“[They] were right in front of me, and I was watching this one kid because he was playing the trombone, and his legs and arms were going. It was so cute. He was keeping good time,” she said.
“I think they were impressed,” said Dennis, then joked, thinking of the students hot dog-eating contest, “I’m sure they were thinking the whole time, ‘What did the world come to?’”
For Jelinek, the experience reminded her of an important life lesson.
“It’s not that I’m about to hit being a senior [citizen], but it’s like ‘That’s going to be me one day.’ When you’re a freshman and a sophomore, you don’t think about that. You’re thinking ‘It’s just high school, and I have another couple years left.’ But now that it seems like everything goes by so quick. I bet they thought high school was yesterday, too,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.