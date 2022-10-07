Royalty

Virginia Lehrke (front left) and Bob McKenna (front right) were crowned senior citizen homecoming royalty at Stillwater Area High School’s pep fest on Friday, Sept. 30. (Submitted photo)

Virginia Lehrke spent many years in the football stands at Austin High School watching her husband coach football. Now 99, Lehrke said it was a bit unusual, though special, for her to be on the field at Pony Stadium as a newly-crowned homecoming queen, 82 years since her own senior year in high school.

