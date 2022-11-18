Community Thread is urgently seeking community sponsors to support residents in need during the holidays. Holiday Hope sponsors provide gifts and a holiday meal to low-income families, older adults and adults with disabilities. In 2021, Holiday Hope served 2,710 individuals, including 1,470 children. This year, the need is greater than ever and is expected to increase by 30%.

Thanks to the generosity of community members and business sponsors, Holiday Hope makes a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families living in the Stillwater Area School District, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury. “Last year we served 43% more people than the year before,” states Jennifer Kmecik, Community Engagement Director. “This year proves to be no different. Within the first ten days of registration, over 1,300 people signed up to receive urgent holiday help.”

