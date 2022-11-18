Community Thread is urgently seeking community sponsors to support residents in need during the holidays. Holiday Hope sponsors provide gifts and a holiday meal to low-income families, older adults and adults with disabilities. In 2021, Holiday Hope served 2,710 individuals, including 1,470 children. This year, the need is greater than ever and is expected to increase by 30%.
Thanks to the generosity of community members and business sponsors, Holiday Hope makes a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families living in the Stillwater Area School District, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury. “Last year we served 43% more people than the year before,” states Jennifer Kmecik, Community Engagement Director. “This year proves to be no different. Within the first ten days of registration, over 1,300 people signed up to receive urgent holiday help.”
There are many ways to make a difference and meet these time sensitive needs of local neighbors, including: sponsoring a family, donating gifts and gift cards or making an online donation. Sponsorship forms are available on Community Thread’s website, by phone or email request, or in person at Community Thread. Forms will be accepted through Dec. 2. Wish lists are also available online. Visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org more information.
This year’s Holiday Hope program is sponsored by St. Croix Yacht Club, Cub Foods, Edina Realty – Stillwater, Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions, Andersen Doors and Windows, BCK, Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, Eckberg Lammers, Galowitz Olson PLLC, Simonet’s Furniture, Stillwater Elks Lodge 179 and Twin Cities Orthopedics.
Since 1967, Community Thread has maximized resources and engaged volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. To learn more, call 651-439-7434.
