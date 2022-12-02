The city of Stillwater is currently working on an active case regarding a property on Hanson Place. Neighbors have filed several nuisance complaints against the property, resulting in the city taking action in terms of Administrative Citations and abatements. 

“No one hangs out in their front yards. No one walks down his side of the street. He has held this neighborhood hostage and I am sick of it. We all are,” Anne Spradley, a neighbor to the property said.

Load comments