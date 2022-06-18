With additional funding from MnDOT, the Stillwater City Council voted on Tuesday, June 7 to move forward with the proposed Chestnut Street Plaza Project.

The grant for the Chestnut Street Plaza Project was originally $2 million from MnDOT. The grant will be used to convert the two-block stretch of Chestnut Street from the Lift Bridge to Pedestrian Plaza.

Due to time and contaminated soils, there have been cost increases which has led to a need for an increase in the amount of the grant. The engineer’s estimate, coming from the design team TKDA, was approximately $2.8 million.

Three bids were submitted for the project, with the lowest bid, from Pember Companies, coming in at $3.2 million.

MnDOT has added two additional allocations. One was for $225,000 recognizing the contaminated soils that were discovered. The second is an additional $500,000 directly from MnDOT in recognition of the increased costs whether that be due to inflation or design costs.

The council consideered the approval of a Cooperative Construction Agreement with Pember Companies, which had to be approved before a contract could be signed and construction could begin.

Approval of the agreement singals a conditional contract and allows new work to go forward, even as final signatures were being collected.

The estimated start date for construction is after Labor Day.

A motion to provide a contingent approval of construction with Pember Companies was approved by council with a unanimous five votes.

