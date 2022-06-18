With additional funding from MnDOT, the Stillwater City Council voted on Tuesday, June 7 to move forward with the proposed Chestnut Street Plaza Project.
The grant for the Chestnut Street Plaza Project was originally $2 million from MnDOT. The grant will be used to convert the two-block stretch of Chestnut Street from the Lift Bridge to Pedestrian Plaza.
Due to time and contaminated soils, there have been cost increases which has led to a need for an increase in the amount of the grant. The engineer’s estimate, coming from the design team TKDA, was approximately $2.8 million.
Three bids were submitted for the project, with the lowest bid, from Pember Companies, coming in at $3.2 million.
MnDOT has added two additional allocations. One was for $225,000 recognizing the contaminated soils that were discovered. The second is an additional $500,000 directly from MnDOT in recognition of the increased costs whether that be due to inflation or design costs.
The council consideered the approval of a Cooperative Construction Agreement with Pember Companies, which had to be approved before a contract could be signed and construction could begin.
Approval of the agreement singals a conditional contract and allows new work to go forward, even as final signatures were being collected.
The estimated start date for construction is after Labor Day.
A motion to provide a contingent approval of construction with Pember Companies was approved by council with a unanimous five votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.