Brookside Bar & Grill, located in historic Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota announced today that the restaurant is now under new ownership. A staple for years, this St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway gem is proud to continue its legacy of serving this amazing community, building on its strong foundation with a fresh perspective. And to celebrate, Brookside Bar & Grill will be having their grand opening party on New Year’s Eve.

“Our mission is to cultivate a strong sense of community through good food and good people. The Brookside is such a valuable place for our community to come together and have an amazing time. We want to continue to strengthen that and celebrate it,” says one of the Brookside’s new owners, Rosetta (Rosie) Peters. 

