Brookside Bar & Grill, located in historic Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota announced today that the restaurant is now under new ownership. A staple for years, this St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway gem is proud to continue its legacy of serving this amazing community, building on its strong foundation with a fresh perspective. And to celebrate, Brookside Bar & Grill will be having their grand opening party on New Year’s Eve.
“Our mission is to cultivate a strong sense of community through good food and good people. The Brookside is such a valuable place for our community to come together and have an amazing time. We want to continue to strengthen that and celebrate it,” says one of the Brookside’s new owners, Rosetta (Rosie) Peters.
Peters, a Marine on Saint Croix resident for over a decade, couldn’t be any happier or excited for this opportunity to own something that holds such a special place in her heart. As a long time employee of the bar, she along with the three other local owners - Grayson Taylor, Ross Higgins and Jeremy Chacich, are excited for this next chapter . Each are passionate about continuing the tradition of Brookside’s friendly and warm atmosphere, “We want to harness that magic for others to experience - whether you live in the area or are just passing through the Saint Croix River Valley, starting with our New Year’s celebration.” says Chacich.
Brookside Bar & Grill will reopen under the new owners on Dec. 21, with a special celebration “New Year, New Beginnings” to follow on Dec. 31. Rosie, Jeremy, Grayson and Ross will be hosting the event which will feature giveaways, food and drink specials, along with a toast at midnight to ring in the new year and the new phase of this iconic and important business in the river valley.
Brookside’s New Year, New Beginnings celebration will start at 7 p.m. and will wrap up after midnight. Brookside Bar & Grill is located 140 Judd Street in Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota, 55047.
