Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.