If you’ve lived in the St. Croix Valley for any length of time, you’ll know there are many traditions that are integral to the vibrant way of life here. One of these is the annual Harvest Fest at People’s Church in Bayport, a fall tradition for over 20 years and an event our neighbors in surrounding communities have looked forward to every year. The fantastic soup and bread lunch, baked goods and craft sale have provided the opportunity for friends to gather for food and conversation.

Harvest Fest has grown over the years and after a hiatus, is now back and so looking forward to welcoming folks! Guests will again find the delicious all-you-can-eat soup and bread lunch (from 10-2), as well as beautifully decorated Christmas wreaths and porch pots, a raffle, an incredible auction, artisan exhibitors (including several of the artisans from our first annual May Festival) and an amazing bake sale. New this year is an all-you-can-eat chili and cornbread supper (3-5). And you’ll be treated to the music of local musicians during the festival.

