Looking for something to do this weekend? Bayport will be holding their annual Derby Days celebration on Friday September 16 and Saturday September 17. The celebration will feature live bands, music, plenty of food and ice cream and, of course, hundreds of rubber ducks.

Michele Hanson, President of the Bayport Community Action League, the organization that plans the annual event, says that the duck race is an iconic part of the event. “It’s a way for our organization to raise money,” she said. “You donate five dollars to sponsor a duck, and then at noon on Saturday (September 17) we release them in the creek that runs through Perro Park. The kids, in particular, love it.”

Load comments