Looking for something to do this weekend? Bayport will be holding their annual Derby Days celebration on Friday September 16 and Saturday September 17. The celebration will feature live bands, music, plenty of food and ice cream and, of course, hundreds of rubber ducks.
Michele Hanson, President of the Bayport Community Action League, the organization that plans the annual event, says that the duck race is an iconic part of the event. “It’s a way for our organization to raise money,” she said. “You donate five dollars to sponsor a duck, and then at noon on Saturday (September 17) we release them in the creek that runs through Perro Park. The kids, in particular, love it.”
Cash prizes of $150, $100 and $50 are awarded to the sponsors of first, second and third place finishers.
The first Derby Days was held in 1956, to celebrate the town’s centennial. A contest was held to name the event and, according to an article in the Stillwater Evening Gazette at the time, the winning suggestion was submitted by “Mrs. Roger W. Christenson,” of Lakeland. “Because the derby hat was the popular chapeau for men around the turn of the century and earlier the judges decided that Mrs. Christenson’s suggestion was suitable.”
The name was revived in 2004, when organizers planned the first of what would become an annual event.
Though Bayport is now well past its centennial, this year’s Derby Days does have a parallel to that first celebration back in 1956. Again, Michele Hanson, “This year we are also celebrating the centennial of the renaming of Bayport, and so we’re trying to incorporate that as much as we can into the event.”
For many years, what is now Bayport was called South Stillwater until, in 1922, it was renamed Bayport, after input from the community (The Gazette, at the time, suggested Andersenville for the new name).
According to Hanson, the event will feature displays with information about the history of Bayport, and the renaming. Organizers are bringing in a bigger band as headliner, which means that the stage is being moved to Perro Park. “It used to be the Street Dance,” Hanson said, “No we’re calling it Party in the Park.”
Derby Days will also feature more events with ties to local businesses, such as an Indigo Dip Dyeing event by HeartFelt Silks (people can bring their own white shirt or get one for purchase) on Friday, and a Muffins, Movement and Music event sponsored by Mabel’s Ice Cream & Coffee Shop before the Duck Derby on Saturday.
The Washington County Historical Society will celebrate the publication of the book, “Through the Lens of Walt Serier,” by Chris Nelson, in time for Bayport Derby Days on September 17th at the Bayport City Hall from 9am to noon. Serier, a local Bayport barber, took photographs of Bayport in 1955, 1960 and 1965 to capture the day-to-day activities of the community.
The event that Hanson is most looking forward to is the medallion hunt, which begins Saturday at 9 a.m. Participants follow clues to search for a hidden medallion, and the winner receives a prize of $500, sponsored by the Bayport American Legion. “I loved doing the hunt when my kids were little,” Hanson said.
To celebrate the naming centennial, a 1.8 oz handmade original, sterling silver medallion was crafted by Stillwater artist Dieter Wanderer, and will be auctioned off during a silent auction at Bayport City Hall starting at 9am on Sat, Sept. 17. Bids close at 1:30 pm. A similar brass medallion will be given to the one who finds the hidden medallion--in addition to the $500 prize.
Bayport Days kicks off on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., and ends on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display at Perro Park. For more info, visit bayportcommunityactionleague.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.