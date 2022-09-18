Artists have a curious mind when it comes to the world. They seem to have a unique view of things and that is what gives them their artistic abilities. If it is painting, sculpture or photography – artists see what the rest of us cannot. This was true with Stillwater photographer John Runk.

Runk was born on May 10, 1878, in a little log cabin outside of Menomonie, Wisconsin. He was the second of seven children, and age 5, he and his family moved to Nebraska, looking for a better life. The family tried to farm, but the soil was so dry, the family started back to Wisconsin. Upon coming to the lumber city of Stillwater, Minnesota, Runks father, John Sr., found work, and the family settled in the St. Croix Valley.

