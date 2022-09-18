Artists have a curious mind when it comes to the world. They seem to have a unique view of things and that is what gives them their artistic abilities. If it is painting, sculpture or photography – artists see what the rest of us cannot. This was true with Stillwater photographer John Runk.
Runk was born on May 10, 1878, in a little log cabin outside of Menomonie, Wisconsin. He was the second of seven children, and age 5, he and his family moved to Nebraska, looking for a better life. The family tried to farm, but the soil was so dry, the family started back to Wisconsin. Upon coming to the lumber city of Stillwater, Minnesota, Runks father, John Sr., found work, and the family settled in the St. Croix Valley.
He started work at age thirteen, in a foundry, making cores at the Minnesota Thresher Company in downtown Stillwater, for fifty cents a day. Following the Thresher Company, Runk worked in machine shops, at the St. Croix Boom Company, on log drives and in the pineries. He built dams, trapped, hunted and fished, as well as loading railroad ties on boxcars.
His creative side included making wire jewelry, such as pins, rings, necklaces, and so forth that he would sell at fairs and carnivals.
Runk began his professional career as a photographer in 1899 when he set up the “American Eagle Studio,” with a photo of an eagle as his trademark. He started his business out of his home at 1710 North Main Street. He later moved closer to town at 110 North Main Street, and by the late teens, Runk was at 235 South Main.
Runk had a mechanical as well as an artistic eye. He always was looking for ways to improve things, or for new inventions. On November 8, 1921, he registered a patent in the United States for an invention known as the “Kleantone,” which improved the sound of phonograph records.
According to Runk’s brochure about the new device, “Kleantone cleans and polishes while you play and will bring back the old records in your collection also bring out a quality of tone you had forgotten was there.” He continued, “The Kleantone will increase the value of any needle 200 percent. It will increase the life of the records equally as much, as it is the dirt and grit that wears out the records and makes them scratchy and undesirable.”
He also had Kleantone patented in Canada.
Runk became the first photographer in Stillwater to use electric lights in taking portrait photos; the first to use cut-films instead of dry plates; and the first to use tinting in his work.
Runk took many photos of the most interesting scenes in the St. Croix Valley. There are, however, just a few formal portraits of Runk, but the photographer did like his picture taken. Runk seemed to like the time-release type of photos, especially of groups of people. He simply set the camera up, focused on the group and marking a spot for himself, then set the time release and stepped into the photo.
In 1922, John Runk copyrighted a logo that he used for his photography business. It was a circle within a circle. The outer circle was in red, and read ‘Square Deal’ my motto - John Runk, Photographer.” In the center, blue circle was the initial JR with a T-square. Four years later, in 1926, he copyrighted another symbol, this one had the term “Hylite” with a five pointed star enclosing the letter “N” and the wording “John Runk Stillwater, Minn., 1899.” This was the symbol for his North Star Photo Finishing business.
By 1964, John Runk’s health began to fail. In October 1964, John Runk died.
John Runk’s passion became his life’s work. He spent most of his extra money on producing one of the most complete photographic histories of any area in the United States. Runk never intended on making money off of his collection, he said, “I’m not interested in making a pile of money out of this, but it’s my contribution to the city I’ve called home for so many years.”
There are several of Runk’s Kleantone inventions on display at the Washington County Heritage Center at 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater. For more information about viewing this invention, call 651-439-2298.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.