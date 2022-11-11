ArtReach St. Croix has received a $25,000 donation from the Royal Credit Union foundation in order to renovate and remodel the gallery.
The ArtReach St. Croix Gallery is located at 224 4th Street N, in a historic home built in the 1850s. Originally, the building was located across Mulberry Street from its current location before it was later relocated. Renovations will mostly focus on energy efficiency and will include having rim joists insulated and 33 new windows in the building.
Executive Director of ArtReach St. Croix, Heather Rutledge believes that these improvements will greatly affect the current state of the building.
“We expect the energy efficiency of this house to just be at a totally different level,” she said.
Other renovations in the building include the recently refinished floors in the gallery, with future changes including alterations to the space that is used as a gift gallery. These changes will allow for the space to be more multi-purpose.
“It will continue to have a rotating art retail space, but it will also be more friendly for receptions and programs,” Rutledge said.
From Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, this space will transform into ArtReach’s Holiday Gift Gallery, featuring items from more than 35 local artists.
While small renovations will happen in the interior of the building, the majority of renovations will be to the exterior.
“The structural, the house’s structure does not allow for a lot of things like removing walls or opening things up. A lot of that work was accomplished in 2009 when ArtReach originally secured the building. So a lot of the visitor services improvements that will happen later in the spring are about the exterior, and just being welcoming and friendly and inviting for visitors,” Rutledge said.
Rutledge noted that maintaining the building is important for both the artists that the gallery hosts, as it gives them a space to showcase their work that is hard to come by, as well as being important to the business itself.
“Having a professional gallery for artist from the St. Croix Valley is a scarce resource, and being near the library is such a great opportunity for building partnerships,” she said.
According to a press release from the Royal Credit Union on Nov. 3 regarding the donation, the RCU Foundation “focuses on large-scale, capital projects that help build community and create the spaces where people come together. Focus areas include education, health, and the arts.” The foundation has awarded over $7 million in grants.
“Nonprofits can easily fall into the trap of having too much deferred maintenance on old buildings. So this is catching up with ourselves and making some important improvements as well,” Rutledge said.
It is currently planned for all renovations to happen between scheduled shows in order to avoid impacting business and the experience of guests. It is expected for all renovations to be completed by May 2023.
The gallery’s next exhibition, “River Flow Through Us” featuring work by Kraig Thayer Rasmussen will open on Nov. 17.
