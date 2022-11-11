ArtReach St. Croix has received a $25,000 donation from the Royal Credit Union foundation in order to renovate and remodel the gallery.

The ArtReach St. Croix Gallery is located at 224 4th Street N, in a historic home built in the 1850s. Originally, the building was located across Mulberry Street from its current location before it was later relocated.  Renovations will mostly focus on energy efficiency and will include having rim joists insulated and 33 new windows in the building. 

