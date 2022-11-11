The village of Arcola is not known by many of the residents of the St. Croix Valley today. However, a hundred years ago or more, Arcola was a lumber village on the St. Croix River between Stillwater and Marine. Not only was lumber produced there, but also steamboats built, school taught and families raised.
Today not much is left of Arcola. Arcola Road goes through it and the road passes a gate that says “Arcola 1847.” This was the entrance to the home of the most notable residents of the village, John and Martin Mower.
This magnificent house is located seven miles north of Stillwater at a site that was named Arcola. Brother’s John and Martin Mower of Maine built the house and a sawmill nearby. Arcola was at one time a platted community. It had other homes, stores and businesses. The community hit it’s peak during the 1860s, then just became the home of the Mowers.
The Mower brothers were involved with many activities during their lives. They were initially involved with the Arcola lumber mill they constructed just north of their home. The original mill measured 40 by 60 feet and was powered by a water wheel. At that time, it had a capacity of 1 million board feet per year. In 1856, the mill was rebuilt and powered by steam, which doubled its yearly output.
John Mower was a member of the 1854 Minnesota Territorial Legislature, and Mower County in the southern portion of the state, was named for him. Martin Mower became very involved with the St. Croix Boom Corporation. Because of these other interests, the Arcola Mill ceased operations sometime in the 1870s.
Martin later established a small steamboat shipyard at Arcola. Working with Martin at the time was shipwright John Irish. Some of the boats that were constructed at the Arcola shipyard were the Ada B, the Eva, the Gracie Mower and the PloughBoy. There were even two attempts to build ice steamboats at Arcola.
After the death of Martin Mower in 1891, the Arcola property went into ownership of a group of trustees. This continued until Dr. Henry Van Meier and his wife Katherine purchased the Arcola site in 1935. Through the Van Meier’s efforts, the home once again gained its elegance that the Mowers had created.
Many social parties were held at the Van Meier house. They added a swimming pool, and other amenities that the Mowers would have enjoyed. However, after Katherine Van Meier’s death in 1991, the estate again fell into a trusteeship. It was her wish that the property becomes two things, one a “museum of the lumbering days and the beauty and usefulness of wood.” Second, that part of the land was made available “to the Lutheran Church synod...for use as a retreat and place of study and contemplation.”
With the wish of Mrs. Van Meier, the Arcola Mills Foundation was formed. Through the efforts of the first Executive Director Jill Greenhalgh and many supportive volunteers, the Foundation was able to raise enough money to stabilize and save the main house with a new foundation and a new roof. This was the first phase of the project.
The Foundation has restored the main house and has removed several rotting and dangerous buildings that were once on the property.
According to the Arcola Mills Foundation, “The mission of Arcola Mills Historic Foundation is to preserve and enhance Arcola Mills as an historic site and environmental asset, as a connecting place for renewal and celebration that encourages a spirit of stewardship throughout the St. Croix River Area. The grounds and mansion of Arcola Mills are under restoration and maintained through generous donations and the hard work of dedicated volunteers.”
Arcola Mills now has a temporary exhibit at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater. For more information about the Arcola Mills Foundation or if you would like to donate to Arcola Mills send to Arcola Mills Foundation, PO Box 313, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082 or visit online at www.arcolamills.org.
