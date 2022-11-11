The village of Arcola is not known by many of the residents of the St. Croix Valley today. However, a hundred years ago or more, Arcola was a lumber village on the St. Croix River between Stillwater and Marine. Not only was lumber produced there, but also steamboats built, school taught and families raised.

Today not much is left of Arcola. Arcola Road goes through it and the road passes a gate that says “Arcola 1847.” This was the entrance to the home of the most notable residents of the village, John and Martin Mower.

Load comments