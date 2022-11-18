The Partnership Plan’s annual virtual fundraiser, Pony Up for Kids included an online
members and businesses totaling $65,867.
The focus this year was our 5-year mental health initiative to further develop a framework of
proactive and responsive mental health support in our schools. Dollars raised will assure our students’
mental health needs are receiving an adequate, correct and timely response within all of our
facilities. Training provided for our educators, support staff, and administrators will address how to
recognize, respond to and triage mental health issues at all levels.
Since 1989, the Partnership Plan has provided innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to
every classroom in the district. Recent projects include teacher grants for all 52 new teachers to
District 834 this past fall, a theater residency program for all 5th grade students, and continued
support of the Pathways program at Stillwater Area High School.
Rick Robbins, Executive Director acknowledged, “The pandemic changed many things in people’s
day-to-day lives, but it hasn’t been able to slow the determination of The Partnership Plan, its
volunteers and our supporters as the success of this fundraising campaign clearly reflects. On behalf
of our Board of Directors, The Partnership Plan wants to thank everyone who supports our mission and
Stillwater Area Public Schools.”
The Partnership Plan benefited from the generosity of 294 donors and 20 annual sponsors. A list of
those sponsors can be found at www.partnershipplan.org/sponsors
Visit www.partnershipplan.org for more general information
The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools. We are an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Our mission: The Partnership Plan connects the community and its resources to Stillwater Area Public Schools to support exceptional learning experiences for students.
