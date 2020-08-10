Charles Meredith turns 100!

Charles Meredith Bend, of Minnesota, celebrated his 100th Birthday on Sunday, August 9th! The Lakes at Stillwater hosted a car parade with family, friends, and community members. A huge thank you to everyone! He says the trick is to, "make the proper choice whenever a choice is offered to you!"
