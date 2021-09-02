The living woman, Kya-Marie, living near Somerset, Wisconsin, announces that she created a new life, whose given name is Nola-Lynn and she claims her creation as her true-born daughter, heir, and dependent. She agrees to emancipate her automatically when she reaches the age of twenty-one and declares before all men and nations that she is otherwise subject only to the Higher Power.
