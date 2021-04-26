Tom and Kaye Hilpisch

Tom and Kaye Hilpisch are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 5th. Tom and Kaye have resided in Lake Elmo for over 50 years. They are the proud parents of LeeAnn (Jack Myhra), Mick (Geri), Tim (Susan), John (Liz) and Mary (Steve Appel), grandparents to 23 and great grandparents to 51 with 3 more arriving soon! They have spent their life as best friends, devoted to their faith and family. They continue to pass along their love of Jesus and His Blessed Mother. Please pause to offer a prayer for Tom and Kaye today.

