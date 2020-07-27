Donald and Nancy Wisniewski of Stillwater are celebrating 50 years of marriage! They were married on August 1, 1970 in Ivanhoe, MN. Since then, they raised two children in Chanhassen and then moved to the Stillwater area in 1984. Donald served as the Director of Public Works in Washington County and Nancy worked as a school teacher at Marine Elementary before retiring. Now they are kickin' it in retirement and doting on their five grandchildren. Nancy spends her free time playing the piano while Donald takes part in semi-amatuer golfing. They both enjoy gardening, although Donald is only occasionally allowed to help. They always have a mysteriously large number of Consumer Report magazines and still frequently use the DVD rental service from Netflix. According to one grandchild they are "totally the world's best grandparents." The other grandchildren agree in full. After COVID-19 is behind us, a large party will be held, complete with a polka band and good cheer to congratulate the happy couple.

Load comments