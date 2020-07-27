Donald and Nancy Wisniewski of Stillwater are celebrating 50 years of marriage! They were married on August 1, 1970 in Ivanhoe, MN. Since then, they raised two children in Chanhassen and then moved to the Stillwater area in 1984. Donald served as the Director of Public Works in Washington County and Nancy worked as a school teacher at Marine Elementary before retiring. Now they are kickin' it in retirement and doting on their five grandchildren. Nancy spends her free time playing the piano while Donald takes part in semi-amatuer golfing. They both enjoy gardening, although Donald is only occasionally allowed to help. They always have a mysteriously large number of Consumer Report magazines and still frequently use the DVD rental service from Netflix. According to one grandchild they are "totally the world's best grandparents." The other grandchildren agree in full. After COVID-19 is behind us, a large party will be held, complete with a polka band and good cheer to congratulate the happy couple.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Andover woman fatally struck by Blaine driver in Princeton
- Big Lake woman murdered, son in custody
- Authorities ID drivers in fatal July 23 crash in Nowthen
- Two Princeton businesses get COVID-19 compliance letters from state officials
- New Starbucks, strip mall are coming to Blaine
- Medical examiner: Big Lake City Council member is woman killed by son
- Princeton motor vehicle fatality information updated
- Hundreds of Anoka County companies benefit from PPP
- Fridley hopes to turn blighted University Avenue property into public space
- Ask and ye shall receive doughnuts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.