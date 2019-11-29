Jeffrey and Sue (Butterfield) Picard are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a dinner and dance at the Downtown Marriott in Minneapolis on Dec 6th, 2019. The event is being hosted by their three wonderful children, Heather and husband, David Scheuerman of St. Mary’s Point, Heide Picard and Ryan Picard both of Eau Claire, WI. The couple were married on 6 Dec 1969 by Rev. Richard Jackson at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. They have been blessed with five beautiful grandchildren: Carly, Annika and Kaylyn Scheuerman; Jake Beckfield and Riley Picard. Jeff is a 1967 and Sue is a 1971 graduate of Stillwater High School. 3M Co. moved their family to Billings, MT in 1977, then to Chesapeake, VA in 1985 and finally back to the mid-west settling them in Eau Claire, WI in 2002. Jeff retired from 3M Automotive Aftermarket Sales in 2008 after 37 years with the company. They love to travel, spending time at their vacation home in middle TN and playing with family and friends wherever they go. They wish to thank all who have walked this blessed life’s journey with them these past 50 years.
