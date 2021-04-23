Dr. Gary and Mary Williams will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 1. The Williamses were married May 1, 1971 at the Church of the Visitation in Minneapolis. Mrs. Williams is the former Mary MacDonald. Moving to Stillwater in 1978, Gary and Mary raised their nine children in a loving home on Churchill Street. Gary is a retired physician, having devotedly served patients for 37 years at Stillwater Medical Group. Mary worked as a homemaker, providing a joyful and warm home for her family. They have thirty grandchildren - all of whom love and admire their Papa and Nana. Gary and Mary are faithful parishioners at St. Michael's Catholic Church and daily Mass attendants at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Their faith in God and fidelity to one another remain the greatest treasures passed on to their children and grandchildren.
