Live from Marine Village Hall! - An immersive evening with professional actors, live music, and a special dessert from the local Änna’s Bistro. This Charles Dickens classic comes to life as a live radio play, complete with the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. Two performances on Sunday, December 18 at 4 and 7p.m.
“We are so thrilled to present this classic tale in such a charming location with incredible talent” says Calyssa Hall, the show’s Artistic Director. Talent includes Broadway veterans David Andrew Macdonald and Monette McGrath, now turned recent residents of Scandia. Also recognizable to Twin Cities and St. Croix Valley audiences are Charles Fraser, Peggy O’Connell, Randal Berger, Jaclyn Mack, Sarah Dickson and Cassidy Hall. You might just recognize Ebenezer Scrooge (portrayed by Patrick O’Brien) as the lovable Mr. Dewey from the television series “Saved by the Bell.”
The acting ensemble brings dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas! The script is adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors. Live music is presented by pianist, composer, and Marine on Saint Croix resident Dana Vannen Anderson.
On November 1, 2022, Frosted Glass Creative was founded by a group of artists that made a commitment to tell stories through Theatre, Music, Immersive Arts Experiences, and New Works. They believe in the power and importance of spoken word, eye contact, collective experience, and a synced heartbeat with a live audience. For more call 651-300-9474 or email contact@frostedglasscreative.com
