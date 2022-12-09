A Christmas Carol radio play

Live from Marine Village Hall! - An immersive evening with professional actors, live music, and a special dessert from the local Änna’s Bistro. This Charles Dickens classic comes to life as a live radio play, complete with the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. Two performances on Sunday, December 18 at 4 and 7p.m.

“We are so thrilled to present this classic tale in such a charming location with incredible talent” says Calyssa Hall, the show’s Artistic Director. Talent includes Broadway veterans David Andrew Macdonald and Monette McGrath, now turned recent residents of Scandia. Also recognizable to Twin Cities and St. Croix Valley audiences are Charles Fraser, Peggy O’Connell, Randal Berger, Jaclyn Mack, Sarah Dickson and Cassidy Hall. You might just recognize Ebenezer Scrooge (portrayed by Patrick O’Brien) as the lovable Mr. Dewey from the television series “Saved by the Bell.”

